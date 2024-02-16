Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXC Technology

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.