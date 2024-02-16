Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 20,000 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $8.74 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $899.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

MAG Silver Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

