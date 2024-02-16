Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 456,600 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,600 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

NYSE:TV opened at $3.15 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

