Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 713 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 38,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period.

Shares of IYZ opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

