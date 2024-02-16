Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $134,000 Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,358,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 245,378 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,594,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,130,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,219,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

TFPM opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of -0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

