Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NVR by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth $62,370,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NVR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,456,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $73,112,568. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,539.85 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,000.90 and a 12 month high of $7,617.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,078.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,418.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

