Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues Earnings Results

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Toray Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

About Toray Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.