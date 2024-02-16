Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues Earnings Results

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.
Toray Industries Price Performance
Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.65.
About Toray Industries
