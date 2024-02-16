Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 243,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.38% of Trimble worth $50,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,264 shares of company stock valued at $465,698 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Trimble Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

