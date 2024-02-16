Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.