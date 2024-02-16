Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.