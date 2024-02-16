Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $90.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aragon Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $16,818,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

