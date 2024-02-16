Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $85.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.52.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

