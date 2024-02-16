UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.28% of Super Micro Computer worth $40,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $1,004.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.07. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.61 and a 52 week high of $1,006.35.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.44.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

