UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Teradyne worth $37,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.