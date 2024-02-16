UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1,208.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.54% of Old Republic International worth $40,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

