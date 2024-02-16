UBS Group AG Sells 36,421 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,421 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $35,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,648,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,054,000 after buying an additional 239,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,812,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $129.51 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

