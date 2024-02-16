UBS Group AG Sells 67,864 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Atmos Energy worth $35,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,866,000 after acquiring an additional 114,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

ATO stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

