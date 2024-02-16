Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 13,254 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

