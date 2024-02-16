Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,113,000 after purchasing an additional 132,904 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SNV opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

