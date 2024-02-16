VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

