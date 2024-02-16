Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,534 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $48,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 136,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 144,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.29 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

