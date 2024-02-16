Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $165.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

