WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of WEC Energy Group worth $54,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

