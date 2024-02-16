Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $15.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.18% from the company’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $34,942,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,402 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lyft by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,632,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,477 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

