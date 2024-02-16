Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stake Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 179,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after buying an additional 93,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,212,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after buying an additional 429,802 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,001,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,213,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.57. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

