Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 8th

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

WAB stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $91.89 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $314,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

