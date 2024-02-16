WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of WestRock worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 635.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,552,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

WestRock Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE WRK opened at $43.31 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

