Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $283.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $340.84. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.41.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

