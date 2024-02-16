Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $60.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 524210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZG. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZG

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $182,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,640.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $182,051.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,640.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $305,556.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,568.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,418 shares of company stock valued at $956,166. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $873,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $468,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.