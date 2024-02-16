ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after buying an additional 13,211,331 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after buying an additional 3,844,615 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,987,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after buying an additional 3,493,491 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after buying an additional 2,625,780 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $17.56 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

