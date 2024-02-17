100,300 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Playtika by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 345,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Bank of America cut Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.