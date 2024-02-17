1,098 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $231.23 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.39 and a 200 day moving average of $218.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

