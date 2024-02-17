1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2,264.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 822,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,139,000 after purchasing an additional 787,934 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 484,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 41.3% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

