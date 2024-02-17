2,669 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Integer by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Integer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 20.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Integer by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

