2,796 Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $97.78 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,000.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

