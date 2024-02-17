6,861 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PAR Technology by 173.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAR Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PAR opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Further Reading

