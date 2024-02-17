692 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth $82,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 2.0 %

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $54.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

