79,100 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 891.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 353,546 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter worth $242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,306,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,161,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,400. 25.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09 and a beta of 0.85.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Further Reading

