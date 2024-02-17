80,637 Shares in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SkyWater Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $18.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 500,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,447,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,578,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 18,989 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $190,079.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,114.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,985 shares of company stock worth $4,388,163. 50.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

