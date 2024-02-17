AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AAON by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 50.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AAON by 604.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 453,103 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,120,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $85.17.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

