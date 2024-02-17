AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.38. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $9.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

