ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.65

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 17129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,588,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 140,844 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 148,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $4,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
