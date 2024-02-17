Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Acushnet by 233.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $69.34.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

