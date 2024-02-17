Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 818,262 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,509,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,556 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

