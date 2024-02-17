Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

