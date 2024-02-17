Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE AIRI opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

