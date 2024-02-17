Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $191.00 to $188.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NYSE ALB opened at $122.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $279.04.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

