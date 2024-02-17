Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 10,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. Bank of America upped their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of AA stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.