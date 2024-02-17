Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.00

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.00 and traded as high as C$15.17. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 7,852 shares.

Algoma Central Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53. The company has a market cap of C$581.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.93.

Algoma Central Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.80%.

Insider Transactions at Algoma Central

About Algoma Central

In related news, Director Jens Grønning purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,140.00. Insiders own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

