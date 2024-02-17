Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544,196 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Alignment Healthcare worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $11,601,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC opened at $6.64 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

